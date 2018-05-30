Boner Fight for May 30th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: I WASHED HIS FEET SO HE COULD EAT.

An Arkansas mom says workers at a local IHOP refused to allow her son — who was born without arms — to have breakfast at the restaurant because he eats with his feet. Alexis Bancroft, 25, told local outlet KARK that her 3-year-old boy, William, learned in therapy to eat by sitting on a table and using his feet. But when Bancroft and her husband took their kids to an IHOP in Hot Springs for a pancake breakfast Saturday, the location’s general manager was not happy with the eating technique. She told the family that William couldn’t touch the syrup container because of a health department regulation, Bancroft recalled. “When we got there, I carried him in, took him to the bathroom and washed his feet so he could eat,” Bancroft said. “I asked her, ‘Do you ask all of your customers if they washed their hands before they touch [the syrup containers]?”

Boner Candidate #2: GRAVEYARD SWASTIKA SPREE.

An Illinois man is facing hate crime charges after spray-painting roughly 200 graves with swastikas, court records show. Timothy V. McLean, 34, of Glen Carbon, was charged with several counts of hate crimes, as well as vandalism and property crimes, after hundreds of swastikas were found on headstones and grave markers at Sunset Hill Cemetery early Saturday, the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Investigators have not released a motive for the defaced graves at the nondenominational cemetery. Two teams of groundskeepers used power washers Saturday and Sunday to remove most of the paint on the desecrated stones and markers, the cemetery’s family service manager told the newspaper.

