Boner Fight for May 31st, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: IF SHE DOESN’T PLAY WE DON’T WIN

The parents of a 16-year-old girl who was filmed urinating in a bathroom stall say officials at a California high school aren’t doing enough to punish the perpetrator who received a three-day suspension after she admitted to posting the video on social media. The 17-year-old girl, a star athlete at San Ramon Valley High School in Danville, was arrested but allowed to return to school the next day, remain on her team and participate in a championship game, The East Bay Times reported. The victim’s mom, Denise Lynch, accused school district officials of failing to properly respond to the incident by allowing the girl stay in the school. She said her daughter’s grades dropped and that she is suffering emotionally by having to face her tormentor at school.

Boner Candidate #2: SUCKER PUNCHER AND GRAVE-YARD ROBBER

The jerk who allegedly mocked and sucker-punched a man with cerebral palsy is even more awful than his latest brush with the law suggests. Among his past crimes? Robbing veterans’ cemeteries. Barry Baker, 29, was charged with assault after a May 10 incident outside a 7-Eleven in West Chester, Pennsylvania, where he allegedly assaulted a 22-year-old with cerebral palsy. He was caught on a surveillance video imitating how the man walked and then blindsided him with a blow to the face.

