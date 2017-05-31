Boner (Round Two) for May 31st, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: I LOCKED EM UP NICE AND SAFE

Utah police arrested a mother they say locked her two young children in the trunk of her car while she went inside a Walmart. It wasn’t what Heidi and her friend were expecting while unloading groceries in the Walmart parking lot Thursday when they heard noise coming from a car’s trunk and realized it was coming from a child, reports KTSU. “I started talking to a little girl. I could hear screaming. She was like, ‘Mom, let me out! Let me out! Mom!! Help!!’ She was screaming and crying,” Heidi said. Heidi says she yelled back, guiding the girl to open the emergency latch from inside. That’s when she realized not one, but two kids were locked in that trunk.

Boner Candidate #2: SUCKER PUNCHER AND GRAVE-YARD ROBBER

The jerk who allegedly mocked and sucker-punched a man with cerebral palsy is even more awful than his latest brush with the law suggests. Among his past crimes? Robbing veterans’ cemeteries. Barry Baker, 29, was charged with assault after a May 10 incident outside a 7-Eleven in West Chester, Pennsylvania, where he allegedly assaulted a 22-year-old with cerebral palsy. He was caught on a surveillance video imitating how the man walked and then blindsided him with a blow to the face.

Boner Candidate #3: YES KATHY….A LITTLE TOO FAR.

Kathy Griffin ate crow on Tuesday night — and apologized for the controversial video she posted earlier in the day of a bloody, but faux, head of an “executed” President Trump. “It wasn’t funny,” she tweeted around 8 p.m., just hours after setting the Internet ablaze. “Taking down the image,” she said. “I went way too far. I made a mistake and I was wrong.” Griffin became public enemy No. 1 on social media after she posted the gory clip of herself holding Trump’s head to Twitter.

