Boner Fight for May 3rd, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: HARASSING ANIMALS AT WHEELER FARM

*From Wheeler Farm FB page*

“We like to keep things upbeat around here. BUT, today we need to have a serious talk. The Ducks and Geese that reside here need your help. WE need your help. Please do not chase them, try to pick them up, or let your child try and tackle them. Here’s what happens: They get hurt and we have to put them down. This is not fun for us and quite frankly, kind of scars us for life. 🙁 A good portion of these birds are Federally Protected and anyone who torments them could face charges. A good portion of these birds are Federally Protected and anyone who torments them could face charges. Today, we had to put a female duck down because it appears someone broke her neck and proceeded to drop a huge rock on the clutch of eggs she was protecting. We would like to ask for your help in protecting our animals. Even the ones that are just passing through. If you see anything, please say something to one of our staff. Here’s to a better day tomorrow.”

Boner Candidate #2: DAVIS HAD GREAT AFFECTION FOR HIS NEGROS

Schoolchildren who visit the First White House of the Confederacy learn that its famous former resident, President Jefferson Davis, was leader of a “heroic resistance” who was “held by his Negroes in genuine affection as well as highest esteem.” Such ideas, once mainstream Southern thought, have largely been abandoned by historians. But they are still part of the message at this state-supported museum in Alabama’s capital city that hosts thousands of grade-school students from different ethnic backgrounds on field trips every year. Some critics say presenting discredited notions about the Confederacy at the antebellum home where Davis lived in the early months of the Civil War helps perpetuate a skewed version of the past and shouldn’t be supported by Alabama tax dollars.

