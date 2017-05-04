Boner Fight for May 4th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: THAT AIN’T OUR MAMA

This funeral home made a grave mistake. A Michigan woman’s family gathered at Swanson Funeral Home last week to say their goodbyes, but found a stranger in her casket. “I told them ‘that ain’t our mama,’” her son Maurice Dunn told news station WNEM. Dunn said the family was stunned to find another person in his mother Alice Dunn’s casket at the funeral home in Flint, Michigan. “It was a total stranger dressed in the clothing that my brother Joey [picked out] and the wig selected for our mother,” he said.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: IT’S THC AND THAT’S AGAINST THE LAW

But the THC was in her system because it is in a medication her pharmacist says she needs in order to eat while on chemotherapy. Angela Kastner has colorectal cancer. KAKE News spoke with her Tuesday night, right before she reported to jail for a 48-hour sentence. She’s in jail as a result of a DUI, although she had nothing to drink. “I had … Marinol in my system that the doctors in Oklahoma gave me to fight cancer. I’ve been fighting cancer 5 years,” Kastner said. Marinol is an FDA approved medication for cancer patients. It helps them keep down food. It’s a synthetic form of THC, but it’s legal.

Read More