Geek News on the Radio for May 4th, 2017

M. Night Shyamalan Announces Unbreakable & Split Sequel

We’ve been waiting for so long! And I’m super excited that M. Night Shyamalan announced the sequel to Unbreakable titled “Glass” that will be a mash between the Bruce Willis hit and Shyamalan’s recent hit Split.

Good News, Logan‘s Black-and-White Version Will Get a Home Release, Too

Can’t make it to the May 16, one-night-only showing of Logan in the black-and-white-Johnny-Cash-music-video style it always dreamed of being? Well, don’t worry on missing out: it looks like the film’s home release will include the alternate version of the film, too. Announced through The Hollywood Reporter this morning, details of Walmart’s special edition of the film—which will include a special nine-poster set depicting Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine over the years, and a new poster for Logan itself on its reverse—confirmed that the black-and-white cut of the film, dubbed Logan Noir, will be part of the film’s special features package.

‘Rampage’ Photo: Dwayne Johnson as Animal Lover Davis Okoye

Brad Peyton (San Andreas) has started shooting his adaptation of Rampage, based on Midway’s classic and repetitive 1986 video arcade game. Since the game is only about monsters wreaking havoc on buildings, the movie gives Peyton and the screenwriters, including Carlton Cuse (Bates Motel), the freedom to tell the story they want to tell. The other day, some plot details were leaked, which explained the overall premise of the film. They were fairly run-of-the-mill plot points, what you’d expect from an adaptation of a game without a story. Now, Warner Bros. has released an official synopsis, which has a bit more info on the plot, and the film’s star, Dwayne Johnson, shared a photo from the set.

