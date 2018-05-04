Boner Fight for May 4th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: RACISM IN SO MANY FORMS

*Yes, all these articles are one Boner Candidate*

Russell Cordova says during a recent windstorm his kid’s trampoline blew into his neighbor’s backyard and they’re refusing to give it back. Cordova says his neighbors even yelled at his wife when she asked for is back. “It blows me away. I don’t understand what the motive is for them keeping our trampoline,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

An 80-year-old white man is being investigated for a hate crime after he was filmed physically attacking, and unleashing a racist tirade at a much younger black woman – all because she didn’t park her car perfectly, according to reports. “You don’t belong (unintelligible)! Go back to South LA! Shut your f–king ugly, n—-r mouth. You’re a n—-r!” the unhinged geezer bellows in the video, which Enrique Conde, a student at Santa Monica College, shot in a school parking lot.

Federal agents are investigating an assault in which a Muslim student in Missouri was struck and knocked down the stairs on “Punish a Muslim day.” The incident on Kansas City’s Metropolitan Community College is being probed as a “possible hate crime,” the Kansas City Star reported. FBI spokeswoman Bridget Patton said Wednesday the agency looked into all “logical leads” but has been unable to nab the culprit in the April 3 attack. A $10,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest. The female student, who has not been identified, said she was leaving class last month when she heard a male voice make a derogatory statement.

An IHOP restaurant in Missouri reportedly used the N-word to refer to a black teen on her receipt — then sent her a $10 gift card as an apology. Maya Thomas, 19, received the offensive receipt when she picked up her take-out order April 13 from the Grandview establishment, the Kansas City Star reported. “She seemed distraught and upset when she showed it to me,” her mom, who spoke on her behalf, told the newspaper. “And of course it got me pissed.”

Boner Candidate #2: I PUT HIM IN THE TUB AND NOW HE STINKS.

Dwight Shotts and Anthony Cline Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department A man in Indiana told a 911 dispatcher he fatally shot a man and left him in his bathtub for a week, saying “there’s a guy dead in my house.” Dwight Shotts, 42, was arrested Monday after he called 911 and confessed to killing Anthony Cline, a missing 35-year-old man whose truck was found abandoned about a block from Shotts’ home, WTXF reports. “What’s going on today?” a dispatcher asked Shotts. “Well, this is a rough one,” he replied, according to a transcript of the call obtained by the station. “I don’t know how I’m gonna explain it. There’s a guy dead in my house.” Shotts then admitted that there had been an “altercation” in the home.

