Boner Fight for May 5th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: HAPPY BIRTHDAY HONEY

Allentown couple admits allowing 13-year-old to drink 10 shots of vodka. An Allentown couple who allowed their 13-year-old daughter to celebrate her birthday by doing shots of vodka pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges Wednesday in Lehigh County Court. Charles Younger Jr., 39, and Michelle Edwards, 32, will be sentenced next month and could each serve more than a year in the county jail. Their daughter consumed up to 10 shots of vodka and was airlifted to a hospital after a drinking party at their home with a blood-alcohol level of .32 percent — four times the legal limit to drive in Pennsylvania.

Boner Candidate #2: HOLDING KIDS DOWN IS PART OF A PRINCIPAL’S JOB

Shocking footage captured at a Pittsburgh high school shows a principal holding a teen’s head to the ground as a school resource officer uses a Taser on him. The violent incident unfolded at Woodland Hills High School in March 2015. Civil rights attorney Todd Hollis said Tuesday that three students plan to sue over what they claim is a culture of abuse targeting blacks, according to news station KDKA. Surveillance video shows Ahmad Williams, then 15, sitting in a school office when he’s approached by Churchill Police Office Steve Shaulis. The two appear to exchange words before Churchill pulls Williams by the collar out of a chair and puts him into a headlock.

