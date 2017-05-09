Boner Fight for May 9th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: HOW ELSE AM I SUPPOSED TO GET GIRLS?
A man who offered alcohol to any girl who came to his party was sentenced to jail last week, a month after police found at least two drunk juveniles, one of whom fell into a fire pit while intoxicated, according to charging documents. Liam Darryl Hutsell, 25, of Hinckley, Millard County, was convicted May 1 of two counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor, a class A misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 45 days in jail and placed on two years of probation. According to a search warrant affidavit unsealed Monday in 4th District Court, a woman came home on March 25 and found her juvenile daughter intoxicated. The girl was “extremely intoxicated and had a hard time speaking to (police),” according to charging documents. The officer learned the girl and her sister had been to a party in the Hinckley area.
Boner Candidate #2: YOU CAN’T BE LIKE WONDER WOMAN IF YOU’RE OVERWEIGHT
Wonder Woman works up an appetite for a thinkThin-brand protein nut bar. (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP) “‘Think thin’ is not a slogan we need associated with a fierce warrior,” the Mary Sue states. Ahead of Wonder Woman‘s release in theaters next month, the superhero film has entered into a promotional partnership with thinkThin, maker of diet products. Unsurprisingly, people see some problems with the first major female-led superhero film being tied to weight-loss snacks. Wonder Woman should be an “opportunity to … celebrate the female form not as a subject of desire but a source of power,” Salon argues. And the Daily Dot says linking Wonder Woman to thinkThin focuses attention on her appearance instead of her actions, doing a disservice to a “feminist icon.” There had already been a lot of focus on Wonder Woman’s body, with Gal Gadot being called “too skinny” when she was cast in 2013.
