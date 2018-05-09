Boner Fight for May 9th, 2018

BONER CANDIDATE #1: THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT TRIO.

A monthslong investigation into the conduct of three Davis County corrections deputies found they had been “relentless” in making unwanted and inappropriate advances toward young, female co-workers. The inquiry identified numerous instances of policy violations and also found that the deputies’ supervisors ignored, or did not fully investigate, complaints about the deputies’ behavior. One deputy resigned, two others got time off without pay and two supervisors were demoted. In addition to habitually hanging around the work area of young, female clerks, and repeatedly calling them and sending them messages, the investigation found that the deputies had, on multiple occasions, physically made female co-workers uncomfortable — including forcing a woman into an unwanted hug, grabbing a woman’s buttock at the gym and making sexual advances that were inappropriate, leading at least one woman to quit her job with the county, according to the documents. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: SORRY. YOU ARE IN AURORA.

A man identified as the son of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is heard telling a police officer “my dad’s the mayor, you f—–g f—-t” in a video that surfaced following a traffic stop in late March. The 20-second clip, sent by an anonymous source to The Denver Channel and published Tuesday, was reportedly recorded while Jordan Hancock was being ticketed for driving 65 miles per hour in a 40-mph zone. “Guess what? I’m about to get you fired you f—–g b—h,” the 22-year-old is heard saying to an Aurora cop. “My dad’s the mayor, you f—–g f—-t.” The officer responds: “Of Denver? Well you’re in Aurora.” On Hancock’s ticket, the officer wrote “Attitude very poor-see video,” according to The Denver Channel. Hancock appeared in court Monday and agreed to pay a $250 fine, but dodged questions from a reporter afterward about the coarse language heard in the video.

Read More