Boner Fight for November 2nd, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: THE BIBLICAL BASIS FOR WAR.

A Washington state politician has suggested in a manifesto that all men who support abortion and gay marriage be killed, among other extreme religious views. Washington state Rep. Matt Shea admitted Wednesday that he wrote and distributed the four-page document, called the “Biblical Basis for War,” which includes 14 sections on how biblical war can and would unfold. Shea, a Republican who represents Spokane in the state’s House, is up for re-election in the midterms next week. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The document asserts that all men must oppose abortion, gay marriage, communism, and occultism when Biblical war begins. Otherwise, they will be murdered. “If they do not yield — kill all males,” the document reads.

Boner Candidate #2: NOTHIN’ A MAN CAN DO ABOUT THAT “INVOLUNTARY SURGE OF PLEASURE”

American Taliban: A Christian pastor who often spoke at Trump rallies argues women who dress provocatively commit sexual assault against men. In a ridiculous bit of Jesus inspired misogyny, Carl Gallups, a conservative Christian pastor who spoke at Trump campaign rallies during the 2016 election, argues that women are “sexually assaulting” men by dressing in a provocative manner . Discussing the matter on his radio program late last week, Gallups and his guest Mike Shoesmith, who recently wrote a post claiming that women who dress provocatively around men are guilty of sexual assault, turned the issue of sexual assault upside down.