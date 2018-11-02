Travel Brigade for November 2nd, 2018

Sanpete County Utah
With Cities like Fairview, Manti, Mount Pleasant, Spring City, Ephraim
Great Festivals and Fun things to do
Scandinavian Festival
Mormon Miracle Pageant
Fairview Pioneer Days
Mt. Pleasant
Basin Drive Inn – Great Eats and Good Movies
Spring City Heritage Day
Places to Eat
Home Plate Cafe in Fairview
Address: 215 North State, Fairview, UT 84629
Phone: (435) 427-9300
Rodger’s Dairy Freeze in Mt. Pleasant
Address: 1 North State, Mt. Pleasant, UT 84647
Phone: (435) 462-2623
Sugar Plum Cottage in Spring City Gourmet Snow Cremes
Address: 612 N 400 E, P.O. Box 304, Spring City, UT 84662
Phone: (435) 462-9729
Mobile/Other: (435) 469-0101
Places to stay
Manti House Inn Bed & Breakfast in Manti
Bed & Breakfast Inn and Carriage Restaurant.
Address: 401 North Main Street, Manti, UT 84642
Phone: (435) 835-0161
The Yardley Inn & Spa in Manti
Picture your five star-stay in our postcard-perfect, elegant 1895 European style manor house.
Luxuriate in our exquisite romantic suites. Savor standout cuisine. Enjoy head-to-toe pampering—a gourmet handmade breakfast; a blissful massage…
Address: 190 W 200 S , Manti, UT 84642
Phone: (435) 835-1895
The Osborne Inn in Spring City
Address: 216 South Main Street, PO BOX 39, Spring City, UT 84662-0039
Phone: (435) 462-9338
Mobile/Other: (720) 284-2314
