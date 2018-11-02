Travel Brigade for November 2nd, 2018

Sanpete County Utah

With Cities like Fairview, Manti, Mount Pleasant, Spring City, Ephraim

Great Festivals and Fun things to do

Scandinavian Festival

Mormon Miracle Pageant

Fairview Pioneer Days

Mt. Pleasant

Basin Drive Inn – Great Eats and Good Movies

Spring City Heritage Day

Places to Eat

Home Plate Cafe in Fairview

Address: 215 North State, Fairview, UT 84629

Phone: (435) 427-9300

Rodger’s Dairy Freeze in Mt. Pleasant

Address: 1 North State, Mt. Pleasant, UT 84647

Phone: (435) 462-2623

Sugar Plum Cottage in Spring City Gourmet Snow Cremes

Address: 612 N 400 E, P.O. Box 304, Spring City, UT 84662

Phone: (435) 462-9729

Mobile/Other: (435) 469-0101

Places to stay

Manti House Inn Bed & Breakfast in Manti

Bed & Breakfast Inn and Carriage Restaurant.

Address: 401 North Main Street, Manti, UT 84642

Phone: (435) 835-0161

The Yardley Inn & Spa in Manti

Picture your five star-stay in our postcard-perfect, elegant 1895 European style manor house.

Luxuriate in our exquisite romantic suites. Savor standout cuisine. Enjoy head-to-toe pampering—a gourmet handmade breakfast; a blissful massage…

Address: 190 W 200 S , Manti, UT 84642

Phone: (435) 835-1895

The Osborne Inn in Spring City

Address: 216 South Main Street, PO BOX 39, Spring City, UT 84662-0039

Phone: (435) 462-9338

Mobile/Other: (720) 284-2314