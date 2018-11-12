Boner Fight for November 12th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: WHY SO SENSITIVE ABOUT PUBLIC HANGINGS?

A Mississippi senator was caught on video brashly joking that she’d be a rapt spectator at a public hanging — prompting her opponent in a runoff election, who is black, to blast the comment as “reprehensible.” “If he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be on the front row,” Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith can be seen saying in a clip that was posted Sunday on Twitter by journalist and blogger Lamar White, Jr. The line drew cheers from a group of supporters at the Nov. 2 event hosted by a cattle rancher in Tupelo, Miss. The full context around the statement isn’t clear but she faced swift backlash. “Hyde-Smith’s decision to joke about “hanging,” when the history of African-Americans is marred by countless incidents of this barbarous act, is sick,” said NAACP President Derrick Johnson in a statement Sunday. “Any politician seeking to serve as a national voice of the people of Mississippi should know better.”

Boner Candidate #2: THE HATEFUL WIG PULLER.

Surveillance images provided by Los Angeles Police allegedly show the hate crime suspect wanted in connection with random attacks on Orthodox Jewish women in North Hollywood. (LAPD) A contemptible creep is wanted in Los Angeles for randomly targeting Orthodox Jewish women and pulling their wigs off in public. LAPD released a photo of the hate crime suspect Wednesday, showing the unidentified white man wearing bright yellow sunglasses in the style of Ray-Ban Wayfarers, a black baseball cap and shorts. He’s estimated to be between 25 and 30 years old. The man targeted his first known victim during the Yom Kippur holiday on Sept. 19, following the 80-year-old woman as she walked along Bellaire Avenue from Burbank Boulevard in North Hollywood, police said.

