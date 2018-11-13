Boner Fight for November 13th, 2018

BONER CANDIDATE #1: MAYBE THIS IS ONE TIME A TEACHER SHOULD GIVE A STUDENT A GOOD BEAT DOWN
A high school music teacher who was caught on video repeatedly punching a 14-year-old student inside a classroom got a GoFundMe page set up for him by a fellow school district employee to assist with legal fees — and as of Friday morning the funds topped $170,000. “This is Marston Riley, and I’m letting you know that this GoFundMe page is legit,” Riley, the teacher in question, said in a video posted on the GoFundMe page. “I want to thank Cecilia Diaz for setting it up for me, and I want to thank you for supporting me.” Riley, 64, was arrested Nov. 2 on suspicion of child abuse and causing great bodily injury on a child, KTLA-TV reported, after the incident at Maywood Academy High School, which is in the Los Angeles County school district. All the students who spoke to KTLA Friday night were sympathetic to Riley and said the student in the video pushed him too far. In fact, one student told the station it was a setup.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: SHOE TAPING IS NOT WHO WE ARE
North Carolina mom Jessica Hayes took to Facebook after two daycare workers taped her 17-month-old daughter’s shoes to her feet. The tape was wrapped so tightly that the toddler’s feet were left bruisedand swollen, a shocking sight that Hayes shared photos of on social media on May 16, blasting Pleasant Hill Day Care for the incident. “I am upset that this happened to my child as someone was clearly upset that she was learning take her shoes off and done it out of being aggravated,” she captioned the photos. “This was also not just her shoes being taped up it was around her ankle. My 17-month-old child was unable to say anything.” And Hayes’ daughter wasn’t the only toddler subject to taping at the Elkin, N.C. daycare. Another parent commented that the same thing happened to her child that day. However, she stressed that the daycare was handling it, claiming, “They are just as upset as the parents and devastated that this happened.”
