Boner Fight for November 14th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: HE’LL VOTE RIGHT.

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) said Monday that he will still back GOP candidate Roy Moore, who is facing mounting allegations of sexual misconduct, in the Alabama Senate special election because Moore will “vote right” on Capitol Hill. “There are major issues facing the United States of America, deficit and debt that can lead to insolvency and bankruptcy, funding for national security, border security, abortion, appointment of Supreme Court justices — Doug Jones will vote wrong on each of those issues, Roy Moore will vote right on each of those issues,” Brooks said in a statement Monday. “That’s why I am voting for Roy Moore,” he said. Brooks had run in the GOP primary in special election for Sen. Luther Strange‘s (R-Ala.) seat. Strange was appointed to the seat after President Trump appointed Jeff Sessions as attorney general. Brooks came in third against Moore and Strange.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: DRUG RAID GONE WRONG

An internal investigation is under way in Detroit after undercover cops from two different precincts exchanged blows and even pulled their guns on each other during a drug raid gone wrong, according to a report. Two undercover officers from the department’s 12th Precinct were conducting a “push off” operation late Thursday — posing as drug dealers to ensnare would-be buyers — when two undercover cops from the 11th Precinct approached and ordered them to the ground, sources told WJBK. The two sets of cops then began fighting each other instead of nabbing drug suspects, throwing punches and even brandishing their service weapons, sources told the station. “You’ve gotta have more communication, I guess,” a homeowner who witnessed the incident told the station. “I don’t understand that happened about that — communicate.”

Read More