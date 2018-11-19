Boner Fight for November 19th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: EASE UP. HAVEN’T YOU FORGOTTEN TO LOCK UP THE ROLLS FROM TIME TO TIME?

When it comes to the winding journey of life, it’s important to remember some basic rules along the way. One of them might be, say, “Lock your doors if you’re going to leave a $50,000 assault rifle in a Rolls Royce.” While you’d think that nugget of wisdom would come naturally for most, it was apparently a lesson learned for Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside over the summer. The 29-year-old Whiteside reportedly purchased an M16 assault rifle with ammunition, a silencer and a rifle bag for the low, low price of $50,000 on July 6 this offseason, according to 640 AM radio host Andy Slater. Per the report, Whiteside’s next move was to drive to the University of Miami for a workout. When he returned home the next day, he discovered the weapon was missing. After an investigation by police, it was determined that the gun was stolen when Whiteside left it in his unlocked Rolls Royce at the gun store. The rifle was reportedly discovered weeks later in a stolen car in North Miami.

Boner Candidate #2: HOW DID YOU FIND ME?

Police said they were able to catch an armed robbery suspect by following his path all the way to his home. According to Clearfield police, a man armed with a handgun entered the Pantry Petroleum on Bigler Avenue demanding money. The employees complied and the man fled the store with the money.Police said he left a path in fresh show that led to his home. When officers arrived, they found out the suspect was a juvenile. The money and gun were recovered, and the boy was taken into custody, according to police.

Read More