Boner (Round One and Two) for November 20th, 2018

Round One

Boner Candidate #1:WHEN TEACHERS TELL THE TRUTH OUR CHILDREN LOSE.

A Wake County educator’s advice on teaching about Thanksgiving and Native Americans in a “culturally appropriate” way is drawing praise — and some complaints — on social media. Lauryn Mascareñaz, a director in the Wake County school system’s Office of Equity Affairs, tweeted Friday that teachers shouldn’t have their students engage in “cute” activities, such as having students make “Indian” feathers. She said teachers should instead tell students the “truth” about the nation’s relationship with Native Americans, including how Thanksgiving is viewed as a day of mourning by some groups. “Teachers! Repeat after me: I will not have my students make ‘Indian’ feathers/clothes,” tweeted Mascareñaz, a former elementary school teacher. “I will not culturally appropriate an entire people for ‘cute’ activities. “I will tell my students the truth about this country’s relationship with Indigenous people. #PinterestIsNotPedagogy” Mascareñaz’ tweet has been retweeted more than 1,000 times and received more than 3,500 likes as of Monday.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: TURNS OUT, THE BAD PEOPLE LIVE RIGHT NEXT DOOR

A Glendale man watched a burglary play out live on his phone and the suspect is his next-door neighbor. “I put in security cameras since I wasn’t home a lot. So I did. And I really didn’t think that they would be as effective as they were,” said James Kirkpatrick. The Glendale man was in Chicago when he got a security alert on his phone that showed video of two women ransacking his home. Kirkpatrick says they took jewelry, electronics, and a gun. “I’m not sleeping real good and I’m thinking, even today as my wife and I were waking up, we’re feeling the depression of all of it,” Kirkpatrick said. Kirkpatrick called the police who stormed the house. The women seen on camera were gone, but when officers went to warn neighbors, they noticed 56-year-old Tracey McMillan was wearing the same clothing as one of the suspects in the video. “They had finished their interview and walked away and looked at the video and realized those are the people who are in the house,” said Kirkpatrick. McMillan, who Kirkpatrick says has been his next door neighbor for 17 years, lives just feet away from a room where his grandchildren sleep.

Read More

Boner Candidate #3: LOCK HER UP. LOCK HER UP.

Ivanka Trump, while serving in her official capacity as a White House adviser, used a personal email account to send hundreds of messages to other government officials last year, her attorney acknowledged Monday. The First Daughter’s email habits, which likely violated federal records rules, are particularly eyebrow-raising since her father spent much of his 2016 campaign calling for the imprisonment of Hillary Clinton because she used a personal email account to conduct official business while serving as secretary of state. Peter Mirijanian, a spokesman for Ivanka Trump’s attorney Abbe Lowell, confirmed the presidential daughter’s private email usage but maintained she had committed no wrongdoing. “Like most people, before entering into government service, Ms. Trump used a private email,” Mirijanian told the Daily News. “While transitioning into government, until the White House provided her the same guidance they had to others who started before she did, Ms. Trump sometimes used her private account, almost always for logistics and scheduling concerning her family.”

Read More

Round Two

Boner Candidate #1: LETTING THE THE BIRD FLY

A man who police said pulled a knife on two officers also became the latest to give the finger during his booking photo. Ludlow Police said they responded to woman calling for help getting her car and cell phone from a home on Higher Brook Drive Saturday morning. While helping her in the house, a man, later identified at 64-year-old Ernest Marasa, approached her screaming and holding something behind his back. When the officers intervened, Marasa pulled out an eight-inch folding lock-blade knife on them, police said. The officers ordered him to drop the knife, which he did.

Marasa was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, obstruction of justice, and vandalizing property. Last week, a “belligerent” New Bedford man flipped off police in his booking photo in Dartmouth.

Boner Candidate #2: WE ARE THE MASTER RACE

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer (R) on Saturday urged one of the state’s county commissioners to resign after he described himself as “part of the master race” while addressing a black woman at a public meeting last week. Leavenworth County Commissioner Louis Klemp, who is white, appeared to have expressed disapproval over a presentation given by the woman, a city planner, moments before making the off-the-cuff comment. “I don’t want to think I’m picking on you, because we’re part of the master race,” Klemp told the woman as he motioned to his teeth. “You know you’ve got a gap in your teeth. You’re the master race. Don’t ever forget that.” Colyer joined several state officials, including Leavenworth Mayor Mark Preisinger, in calling for Klemp’s resignation.

“Racial and discriminative language have no place in our society, and most especially when spoken by someone holding a public office,” Colyer said in the statement. “The inappropriate remarks made by Leavenworth County Commissioner Louis Klemp are unacceptable and do not reflect the values of the county which he represents. As such, I call on him to step down as County Commissioner.”

Read More

Boner Candidate #3: THEY GOT THE JOKER AGAIN

The Joker is back — behind bars, that is. Lawrence Sullivan, a 30-year-old Florida man whose heavily tattooed face resembles that of Batman’s arch-nemesis, was busted in Pinellas County on Tuesday after a warrant was issued in Miami-Dade County for a concealed-carry firearms offense, WFLA reports. Sullivan, of Gulfport, remained held without bail as of Thursday at the Pinellas County Jail, online records show. Sullivan, who was arrested twice in an eight-day span last year, has seemingly added to his collection of facial tats, including an upside-down cross between his eyes. He also has tattoos of a sword, a marijuana leaf, the Grim Reaper, Freddy Krueger and — of course — the Joker, according to jail records. Sullivan was arrested last year on charges of marijuana possession and one felony count of carrying a concealed firearm after witnesses called 911 to report a man with green hair and facial tattoos waving a handgun at drivers outside an apartment complex in West Kendall. It’s not immediately clear how those charges were ultimately resolved.

Read More