Boner Fight for November 20th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: LOCK HER UP. LOCK HER UP.

Ivanka Trump, while serving in her official capacity as a White House adviser, used a personal email account to send hundreds of messages to other government officials last year, her attorney acknowledged Monday. The First Daughter’s email habits, which likely violated federal records rules, are particularly eyebrow-raising since her father spent much of his 2016 campaign calling for the imprisonment of Hillary Clinton because she used a personal email account to conduct official business while serving as secretary of state. Peter Mirijanian, a spokesman for Ivanka Trump’s attorney Abbe Lowell, confirmed the presidential daughter’s private email usage but maintained she had committed no wrongdoing. “Like most people, before entering into government service, Ms. Trump used a private email,” Mirijanian told the Daily News. “While transitioning into government, until the White House provided her the same guidance they had to others who started before she did, Ms. Trump sometimes used her private account, almost always for logistics and scheduling concerning her family.”

Boner Candidate #2: WE ARE THE MASTER RACE

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer (R) on Saturday urged one of the state’s county commissioners to resign after he described himself as “part of the master race” while addressing a black woman at a public meeting last week. Leavenworth County Commissioner Louis Klemp, who is white, appeared to have expressed disapproval over a presentation given by the woman, a city planner, moments before making the off-the-cuff comment. “I don’t want to think I’m picking on you, because we’re part of the master race,” Klemp told the woman as he motioned to his teeth. “You know you’ve got a gap in your teeth. You’re the master race. Don’t ever forget that.” Colyer joined several state officials, including Leavenworth Mayor Mark Preisinger, in calling for Klemp’s resignation.

“Racial and discriminative language have no place in our society, and most especially when spoken by someone holding a public office,” Colyer said in the statement. “The inappropriate remarks made by Leavenworth County Commissioner Louis Klemp are unacceptable and do not reflect the values of the county which he represents. As such, I call on him to step down as County Commissioner.”

