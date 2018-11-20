Sean Means Movie Reviews for November 20th, 2018

ARTSIES:

NONE

FARTSIES:

— GREEN BOOK – NOT SCREENED BY ME

A working-class Italian-American bouncer becomes the driver of an African-American classical pianist on a tour of venues through the 1960s American South.

Director: Peter Farrelly

Writers: Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie

Stars: Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali, Linda Cardellini

— ROBIN HOOD – 1 1/2 STARS

A war-hardened Crusader and his Moorish commander mount an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown in a thrilling action-adventure packed with gritty battlefield exploits, mind-blowing fight choreography, and a timeless romance.

Director: Otto Bathurst

Writers: Ben Chandler (screenplay by), David James Kelly (screenplay by)

Stars: Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendelsohn

— THE FRONT RUNNER – 3 STARS

American Senator Gary Hart’s presidential campaign in 1988 is derailed when he’s caught in a scandalous love affair.

Director: Jason Reitman

Writers: Matt Bai, Jay Carson

Stars: Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga, J.K. Simmons

— RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET – 3 1/2 STARS

Six years after the events of “Wreck-It Ralph”, Ralph and Vanellope, now friends, discover a wi-fi router in their arcade, leading them into a new adventure.

Directors: Phil Johnston, Rich Moore

Writers: Phil Johnston (screenplay by), Pamela Ribon (screenplay by)

Stars: John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Gal Gadot

— CREED II – 3 1/2 STARS

Under the tutelage of Rocky Balboa, light heavyweight contender Adonis Creed faces off against Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago.

Director: Steven Caple Jr.

Writers: Cheo Hodari Coker (story by), Ryan Coogler (characters)

Stars: Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson

————————

OPENING NEXT WEEK:

— BORDER

— LIFE AND NOTHING MORE

— THE POSSESSION OF HANNAH GRACE

— WEED THE PEOPLE