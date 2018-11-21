Boner Fight for November 21st, 2018

Boner Candidate #3:CANNONBALL!

A woman in Russia stripped down to her bra and thong to do a polar plunge into a lake. She got a running start and attempted a cannonball . . . but didn’t know the lake had frozen over so she just bounced and then slid on the ice. The guy who was filming it had no sympathy. Just laughter. She ended up breaking her ankle . . . but he didn’t know it at the time since she was able to stand on it to limp back.

Boner Candidate #3:IS IT STILL A “MUST SEE” SENATOR?

Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith posed with Confederate artifacts in photos from 2014 that emerged Tuesday, the latest in a series of controversial moments for the freshman Republican senator who is facing a run-off next week. In a photo posted to her Facebook account in 2014, Hyde-Smith was pictured posing with Confederate artifacts. The caption on the post read, “Mississippi history at its best!” Hyde-Smith, who will face former Democratic Rep. Mike Espy in a Nov. 27 runoff election, posted the caption after touring Beauvoir, the home and library of Confederate President Jefferson Davis. In the post, Hyde-Smith appears in four photos posing with Confederate rifles, soldiers’ hats and documents. “I enjoyed my tour of Beauvoir. The Jefferson Davis Home and Presidential Library located in Biloxi,” she wrote in the post on her Facebook page. “This is a must see. Currently on display are artifacts connected to the daily life of the Confederate Soldier including weapons. Mississippi history at its best!”

