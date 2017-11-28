Boner Fight for November 28th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: HE NEVER MISSES AN OPPORTUNITY TO BE AN ASS.

President Donald Trump’s use of “Pocahontas” to take a jab at Sen. Elizabeth Warren during an event honoring Native American veterans Monday sparked outrage among politicians. Trump has referred to Warren as “Pocahontas” several times since she made unverified claims during her 2012 Senate race that she has Native American heritage. Warren, a Democratic senator from Massachusetts, fired back at Trump moments after his comments Monday. “It is deeply unfortunate that the president of the United States can’t make it through a ceremony honoring these heroes without having to throw out a racial slur,” Warren said during an appearance on MSNBC. The president of the Navajo Nation, Russell Begaye, said Monday evening that he would not engage in the dialogue between Trump and Warren, and would instead focus on the prejudice Native Americans face.

Boner Candidate #2: A TEACHER NEEDS A PICK-ME-UP

A teacher is facing charges after a student shot footage of her seemingly doing cocaine in a classroom. Police in St. John, Indiana, escorted 24-year-old Samantha Cox out of her classroom at Lake Central High School on Wednesday, about an hour after junior Will Rogers filmed her through a window on a locked classroom door. Rogers said he was shocked. “She’s in the corner, hiding with a chair and a book and what appears to be cocaine, putting it into lines,” he told Chicago station WGN-TV. “I actually watched the footage again and again, and … just realized that my English teacher just did cocaine.” This screenshot from a video allegedly shows Indiana teacher Samantha Cox using cocaine. She was arrested Wednesday on charges of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. School officials soon saw the video and called police, who sent in a K-9 narcotics unit from the nearby town of Dyer, according to ABC Chicago.

