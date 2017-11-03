Boner Fight for November 3rd, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: IT’S IRONIC THAT HE WAS ROBBING A HOT DOG STAND.
A 19-year-old man who shot himself in the penis after allegedly holding up a South Side hot dog stand Tuesday won’t be going home when he’s released from the hospital. Terrion Pouncy remained at Christ Hospital recovering from his injuries on Thursday, missing a bond hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on two counts of armed robbery, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting. Pouncy was arrested at the Oak Lawn hospital not long after he was found slumped on the steps of a home across the street from a West Pullman restaurant that Chicago Police say he robbed at gunpoint about 6 a.m. on Halloween. Judge Stephanie Miller ordered him held without bond.Pouncy was unable to run further because of the pain of a self-inflicted gunshot wound suffered when tried to adjust the .38-caliber pistol in his waistband as he ran off after robbing Maxwell Street Express at 116th and Halsted, Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Erin Antonietti said in court.
Boner Candidate #2: FOSSIL FUELS HELP PREVENT SEXUAL ASSAULT YOU KNOW.
