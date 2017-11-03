Boner (Round Two) for November 3rd, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: I WON’T WRITE YOU A TICKET, THEN; PROFESSIONAL COURTESY.

Officials say a Kentucky man pretending to be a police officer is facing charges after pulling over a real officer. News outlets cited an arrest warrant in reporting that a Louisville police officer was driving his personal vehicle when 24-year-old Brandon Hurley began driving toward him Saturday with flashing lights and a honking horn. The warrant says the officer pulled over and Hurley asked him if he knew how fast he was going. When the officer identified himself as working for the Louisville police force, Hurley said he wouldn’t write him a ticket and left the scene.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: FOSSIL FUELS HELP PREVENT SEXUAL ASSAULT YOU KNOW.

Rick Perry suggested Thursday that expanding the use of fossil fuels could help prevent sexual assault. Speaking during an energy policy discussion about energy policy with “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd and Axios CEO and founder Jim VandeHei, Perry discussed his recent trip to Africa. He said a young girl told him that energy is important to her because she often reads by the light of a fire with toxic fumes. “But also from the standpoint of sexual assault,” Perry said. “When the lights are on, when you have light that shines, the righteousness, if you will on those types of acts.” Perry said that using fossil fuel to push power into remote villages in Africa is necessary and will have a “positive role” in peoples’ lives. Read More

Boner Candidate #3: DON’T YOU DARE MESS WITH MY GRANDSON

A Kentucky grandmother was arrested this week for allegedly scattering nude photos of her son’s ex around a high school, according to local reports. Police say Frances Bailey, 60, snuck into Pleasure Ridge Park High School in Louisville through a side door on Oct. 18 and dispersed the nude pictures of the unidentified woman — who is a mom of a student who attends the school– in a women’s restroom, WDRB.com reported. Bailey then left the school and was captured on school surveillance footage driving around the parking lot, where cops say more copies of the risqué images where found strewn on the grass, according to the news outlet. A teenage student at the school found the photos in the bathroom and told the school’s assistant principal.

Read More