BONER CANDIDATE #1: A BOTTLE OF GIN SHOULD DO IT.
A Delta passenger is outraged after he unknowingly sat in feces left behind by a service dog from the previous flight. Matthew Meehan was aboard a plane flying from Atlanta to Miami on Nov. 1 when he noticed his legs, pants and shoes covered in doggy doo doo. “This is a HEALTH CODE VIOLATION!” he wrote in a Facebook post. Meehan says he notified flight crew members but he was not given the proper resources to clean up the mess. Instead, he says he was handed two paper towels and a bottle of gin to clean himself while a staff member wiped the area with paper towels. Meehan argues that the area should have been sanitized correctly, saying that feces carry an array of diseases that could cause health problems. Crew members did not take any further action and Meehan was given an ultimatum to remain on the flight or to stay behind. “You care more about pushing back from the gate than the safety and health of your passengers,” he said. “The safety and health of our customers and employees is our top priority, and we are conducting a full investigation while following up with the right teams to prevent this from happening again,” a spokesperson said in a statement obtained by USA Today. Delta has issued Meehan a full refund along with other compensation. Upon arrival in Miami the plane was taken for sanitation.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: YER GONNA HAVE TO SHOW US THE GOODS
Valerie Jackson claims in a new lawsuit that she was subjected to humiliation and emotional pain after Dallas County officials refused to house her with the women on three separate occasions in less than two years. A transgender Texas woman was forced to drop her pants and show sheriff’s office employees her genitals before they decided to place her with male inmates, despite her pleas to be housed with women, a federal lawsuit charges. Valerie Jackson says she was subjected to humiliation and emotional pain after Dallas County officials refused to house her with the women on three separate occasions in less than two years. Jackson, 32, who legally changed her gender to female, was first arrested in November 2016 for having a gun in her bag at a Dallas airport. She claims the officers gave her a hard time after she explained that she didn’t have a menstrual cycle because she is transgender. “Did you have a sex change or something?” an unidentified officer asked her at the time, according to the suit. When she replied that she had, the officials ordered her to show her genitals in order for them to decide where to house her, which she says she repeatedly declined to do. “We need to know if you’ve had a sex change or not. We need to see if you have a penis or a vagina. We have to protect you,” an officer allegedly said. “We can’t put you with men if you have a vagina.”
