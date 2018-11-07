Boner Fight for November 7th, 2018

Valerie Jackson claims in a new lawsuit that she was subjected to humiliation and emotional pain after Dallas County officials refused to house her with the women on three separate occasions in less than two years. A transgender Texas woman was forced to drop her pants and show sheriff’s office employees her genitals before they decided to place her with male inmates, despite her pleas to be housed with women, a federal lawsuit charges. Valerie Jackson says she was subjected to humiliation and emotional pain after Dallas County officials refused to house her with the women on three separate occasions in less than two years. Jackson, 32, who legally changed her gender to female, was first arrested in November 2016 for having a gun in her bag at a Dallas airport. She claims the officers gave her a hard time after she explained that she didn’t have a menstrual cycle because she is transgender. “Did you have a sex change or something?” an unidentified officer asked her at the time, according to the suit. When she replied that she had, the officials ordered her to show her genitals in order for them to decide where to house her, which she says she repeatedly declined to do. “We need to know if you’ve had a sex change or not. We need to see if you have a penis or a vagina. We have to protect you,” an officer allegedly said. “We can’t put you with men if you have a vagina.”