Jack White “Disappointed” By Homophobic Incident In Edmonton

An alleged homophobic incident during Jack White’s performance in Edmonton, Alberta left not only the couple involved upset, but the artist himself. During Friday night’s show at Rogers Place, two concertgoers were told to stop being affectionate. According to the CBC, Allyson MacIvor was asked by a venue usher to stop kissing her female friend, reportedly telling her, “This is not allowed here.” While management for Rogers Place apologized, White took to social media with his own message of disappointment, writing, “It’s 2018 now and two people expressing affection shouldn’t have to hide.” At White’s concert in Calgary, he says he dedicated the song “Love Interruption” to the women, telling the crowd to “kiss their loved ones” and adding, “Let’s promote love and acceptance wherever and whenever we can.”

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.