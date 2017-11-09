Boner Fight for November 9th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: ANOTHER RADIO GUY MAKING US PROUD

There was an outpouring of sympathy and reverence for who Roy Halladay was and what he accomplished after his death Tuesday in a plane crash. And there was what Michael Felger said on a Boston radio station. Felger, co-host of CBS Boston’s “Felger & Massarotti,” went on a long rant about Halladay on his show Wednesday. He disparaged Halladay and mocked his decision to take up flying planes as a hobby. “Weee! Weee!” Felger said, mocking Halladay. “Yeah, man, look at the G-force on this! I’m Maverick [from Top Gun]. Yeah, man, look at this, it’s so cool! And you die. Splat. And it’s over. So you’re that guy? You have to do that?

Boner Candidate #2: MMM, I DON’T NEED PICTURES OF YOU. I NEED PICTURES OF THE CAR.

A 25-year-old teacher has shared the ‘blonde moment’ she had when when she sent photos of herself to a car insurance company rather than her vehicle. Alyssa Stringfellow, 25, shared a story on Facebook of an October incident in which was asked to take front and side profile photographs before her new insurance could be completed. But the teacher from North Little Rock, Arkansas, misunderstood and instead posed for a sequence of images before sending them to her insurer. She received a message from the insurer saying: ‘Hi Alyssa, I am going to need pictures like you just took, except it needs to be of your vehicle.

