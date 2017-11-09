Geek News on the Radio for November 9th, 2017

Jason Momoa Confirms ‘Justice League’ Has a Post-Credits Scene

Justice League will mark a pretty significant departure for the DC Extended Universe: it’ll be only the second DC film to feature a post-credits scene. Indeed, most of the DC films thus far—from Man of Steel to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice to Wonder Woman—have refrained from teasing future films in a post-credits scene or sequence, in an effort to further distance themselves from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Suicide Squad was the first to include one, in which Ben Affleck’s Batman appears to set up Justice League, but there was a concerted effort in the early days of crafting the DCEU to move as far away from what Marvel was doing as possible, even if the entire idea of crafting an interconnected series of films was based on the success of the MCU. Batman v Superman infamously took the DC’s darker tone to its limits, and that has since been pulled back—most notably in the heroic and optimistic Wonder Woman, which broke all sorts of box office records this summer.

Universal’s “Monsterverse” in Peril as Top Producers Exit (Exclusive)

Universal's "Monsterverse" in Peril as Top Producers Exit (Exclusive)

Alex Kurtzman and Chris Morgan depart after the failure of 'The Mummy,' leaving the planned franchise rudderless (with empty offices). Universal's cinematic Dark Universe is in danger of being mummified. Just five months after Universal released a much-discussed cast photo promising a slew of movies starring the likes of Johnny Depp, Russell Crowe and Javier Bardem — all drawn on characters like the Invisible Man, Wolf Man and Frankenstein in its stable of classic horror films — none of the projects appears to have a pulse.

Brian Michael Bendis Leaves Marvel for DC Comics

Brian Michael Bendis, one of Marvel’s most prolific writers, is moving over to DC Comics. The news broke this morning via a tweet from DC Comics, which read, “We are beyond thrilled to welcome Brian Michael Bendis exclusively to the DC family with a multiyear, multifaceted deal.” In case any True Believers (as Marvel fans are known) were in doubt, the writer’s reply confirmed the news: “This is real. I love you all. Change is good. Change is healthy.”

