Boner Fight for October 12th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: YOU MUST STOP DIGGING UP DAD!

A New Hampshire woman who spent time in prison for digging up her father’s grave in search of his “real will” has been sent back after violating her parole conditions. The Caledonian-Record reports Melanie Nash was sentenced to 1½ to three years in prison after a hearing Sept. 26. Prosecutors say Nash violated her parole when she contacted her sister, Suzie Nash, and threatened her over their father’s estate. Nash had previously been sentenced to 1½ to three years in 2015 for ransacking her father’s grave in Colebrook. Police said Nash felt she was shorted in her share of the inheritance after her father, businessman Eddie Nash, died in 2004.

Boner Candidate #2: MAYBE I COULD DO A LITTLE YARD WORK?

A Florida teen allegedly raped his neighbor at knifepoint while wearing a mask, then offered to make it up to his victim by “doing some yard work or by fixing something” around her house, according to an arrest report. Timothy Adam Walding, 18, of Boynton Beach, is being held without bond at the Palm Beach County Jail on charges of three counts of sexual assault with a weapon and single counts of burglary and false imprisonment following the attack on Friday, the Palm Beach Post reports. After breaking into the woman’s home as she slept, Walding put a knife to the woman’s throat and tied her up to the bed prior to the attack. Afterward, Waldman stayed at the woman’s home and insisted to her that she knew him, according to an arrest report obtained by the newspaper. At some point, the woman realized Walding lived nearby. He eventually untied her and let her leave her home to smoke a cigarette, the report said.

