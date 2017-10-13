Boner Fight for October 13th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: SLAVERY ALIVE AND WELL

A white restaurant manager in South Carolina enslaved a black worker for five years, using physical abuse and threats to force the developmentally challenged man to work as a buffet cook, federal authorities said. An indictment unsealed Wednesday charged Bobby Paul Edwards, a 52-year-old manager at J&J Cafeteria in Conway, with one count of forced labor. Federal prosecutors allege that Edwards “used force, threats of force, physical restraint and coercion” to compel Christopher Smith, 39, to work at the restaurant from September 2009 to October 2014. Details of the alleged abuse Smith suffered at the restaurant emerged in 2015 when his attorneys in Charleston filed a federal lawsuit against Edwards, the business and its owner, Ernest Edwards, who is Bobby Paul Edwards’ brother, the Post and Courier reports. Smith, who suffers from mild delayed cognitive development, began working at the restaurant when he was just 12, starting out by busing tables and doing some cooking. He liked the job until Edwards started abusing him in 2010, he told WMBF in 2015.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: SHE WERN’T GONNA NEED THAT RING ANYMORE

An Oklahoma man has been accused of stealing a ring off a dying woman’s finger and hawking it to a pawn shop, authorities said. Marvin James Johnson Jr., a family acquaintance, is accused of taking the ring off Carlus Gray’s finger while he was helping care for her in her final days of an aggressive battle with cancer, police said. Johnson faces charges for financial exploitation of an elderly/disabled adult and making a false declaration of ownership to a pawnbroker. The ring went missing this summer and Gray accused Johnson of taking it, KFOR reported. “I guess when I had my back turned when he was lifting her out of the bed, that’s the only opportunity to slide the ring off her finger,’” Gray’s daughter, Marquesha, said.

Read More