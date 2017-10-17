Boner Fight for October 17th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: THEN YOU SHOULD BE PUT IN JAIL ALL OVER AGAIN.

Days after a Michigan mother was put in jail for ignoring a court order to vaccinate her 9-year-old son, she said that given the choice, she would “do it all again.” Rebecca Bredow, who lives in the Detroit area, was sentenced last week to nearly a week in jail for contempt of court almost a year after an Oakland County judge ordered her to have her son immunized. “I was trying to protect my kids,” the 40-year-old mother told ABC News on Friday morning. “I was trying to stand up for what I believed in, and it was worth it for me to try and take the risk, because I was trying to stop the vaccinations from happening .” “Never in a million years did I ever think that I would end up in jail standing up to try to protect my kids, and standing up for my beliefs,” she added.

Boner Candidate #2:THEY LEARN IT AT HOME.

A video posted on Instagram that appears to show five teen girls taking turns shouting an expletive and racial slur has led the Weber School District to investigate and has generated fierce backlash online. Administrators learned about the recording late Monday, said Weber School District spokesman Lane Findlay, and were planning to start investigating Tuesday morning when employees could speak with Weber High students. Findlay said the district was seeking to determine how many students were involved and whether the footage was recorded on school property or during the school day. He said he believed those in the video were students in his district, but he had few details. “We’re still trying to figure out the origin of the video, what’s being said,” Findlay said. “Obviously it’s circulating on social media and you have people that are contacting us with concerns about it, and rightfully so.”

