Boner Candidate #1: BALCONY DIVING AT SALTAIR

A woman was crushed as someone fell on top of her at a concert at The Great Saltair over the weekend. Rebecca Crawforth attended “Get Freaky” with her friend Danni Miller Saturday night, when she said a man fell on her from the balcony above sometime after midnight. “Other people were yelling like, ‘That guy jumped off the top!’” Miller recounted. She said she rushed in to help Crawforth, who collapsed to the ground. “His blood was everywhere,” Miller said. “It was on Becca, it was on the surrounding people, it was all over the ground.” After falling, she and Crawforth said the man got up and ran off without explaining what happened or checking on Crawforth. The women realized Crawforth was badly injured.

Boner Candidate #2: YOU MUST BE PUNISHED FOR EATING THE ICE CREAM

A 26-year-old mother of four in Idaho severely beat each of her children, bit one of them, and shaved her two daughters’ heads earlier this year — all because they ate a tub of ice cream, police say. Priscilla Zapata, who lives in Canyon County, admitted to relatives that she “lost it” after discovering that her children had eaten the ice cream on July 18, KTVB reported, citing court documents. One of Zapata’s daughters told relatives that Zapata pushed her face into the ice cream, hit her “everywhere,” shoved her into a wall, and bit her, the court documents reportedly said. Zapata’s other daughter, who told deputies she felt Zapata was trying to kill her, alleged that Zapata choked her so aggressively that she nearly lifted her off the ground, the report said.

