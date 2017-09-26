Boner Fight for September 26th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: LET’S TRY IT AGAIN. ALL TOGETHER NOW: “HEIL HITLER”

A substitute teacher in Georgia, Vermont, has been fired after she taught her students the Nazi salute and had them demonstrate it with her, according to local media reports. The teacher, who was not identified, was filling in as a long-term substitute for a third-grade class at Georgia Elementary & Middle School, per NBC5. According to Seven Days, the incident took place Thursday as students were returning from the cafeteria to their classroom. School officials say the children were walking with their arms raised in the traditional Nazi salute, with their teacher demonstrating the post alongside them. A parent in the parking lot witnessed the group and said the teacher “then raised her arm slightly and said, ‘and now we say, Heil Hitler,’” per the Milton Independent.

Boner Candidate #2: SOMETIMES THE BEST WAY TO MAKE YOUR POINT IS TO SHOOT THEM IN THE HEAD

Dallas pastor Robert Jeffress is among President Donald Trump's top evangelical advisers. He says the players are lucky they don't live in a country like North Korea. A conservative pastor on President Donald Trump's informal evangelical advisory council thinks NFL players who kneel during the national anthem to highlight racism should "be thanking God" they haven't been "shot in the head." Southern Baptist pastor Robert Jeffress, who leads the First Baptist Church in Dallas, made the comments during a "Fox & Friends" segment Monday on Fox News amid debate over the athletes' protests. "I think what these players are doing is absolutely wrong," Jeffress said. "These players ought to be thanking God that they live in a country where they're not only free to earn millions of dollars every year, but they're also free from the worry of being shot in the head for taking a knee like they would be if they were in North Korea." Read More