Boner Fight for September 28th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: NO. NO. THIS COULDN’T HAVE BEEN A HATE CRIME.

Some of Ally Lee Steinfeld’s burned remains were found in a bag in a rural southern Missouri chicken coop. Authorities say both of the transgender teen’s eyes had been gouged out and she had been stabbed in the genitals. As questions swirl about why the quiet 17-year-old was killed in such a ghastly manner, authorities aren’t saying what led to the killing. But they dismiss the possibility the death was a hate crime. Authorities identified the remains as those of Joseph Matthew Steinfeld Jr. — Ally Lee Steinfeld’s birth name. They were found last week in the town of Cabool, near the mobile home of one of the alleged killers, 24-year-old Briana Calderas, with whom Steinfeld was living. Calderas and two 18-year-olds, Andrew Vrba and Isis Schauer, are charged with first-degree murder and other counts. A fourth suspect is charged with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Both Sheriff James Sigman and prosecutor Parke Stevens Jr. insist the crime was not motivated by Steinfeld’s gender identity.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: I WARNED ME TO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE BUT I DIDN’T LISTEN.

Hours before an off-duty Los Angeles police officer was involved in a possible DUI crash on the 605 Freeway that killed three people, an Instagram account belonging to the officer posted video from a bar, showing a beer in the background and a message warning about drinking and driving. LAPD Officer Edgar Verduzco is seen in an image uploaded to his Instagram account July 29, 2017. The 10-second video features an animated avatar, wearing a Dodgers shirt, atop a bar counter. The cartoon character sits in a red car, honking the horn, with a message written underneath: “#dontdrinkanddrive.” The video appears to have been posted by 26-year-old LAPD Officer Edgar Verduzco as an Instagram story some time around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. The fatal freeway crash occurred about 10:15 p.m. near Whittier, when a 2016 Chevy Camaro rear-ended two vehicles while traveling at high speed, officials said.

Read More