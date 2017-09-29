Boner Fight for September 29th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: NO GOOD DEED GOES UNPUNISHED.

An Idaho woman was confronted by police after breaking a glass door to help rescue a child in a burning truck. Truck driver Tequila Isaacson was at a rest stop in Snoqualmie Pass, Wash. on Sunday when she noticed a family trying to get their child out of a burning pickup truck in the parking lot, she wrote in a Facebook post. Isaacson searched for a fire extinguisher while someone called 911. She was unable to find one until she noticed an extinguisher behind the locked door of Red Mountain Coffee. She walked back around the side of the building and saw the fire had spread and was coming from underneath the truck. That is when she says she returned to her own truck and grabbed a metal fence post to break the door. Queens landlord, 68, dies after fire breaks out in basement.

Boner Candidate #2: I HAVE ALWAYS WANTED TO SEE THE FATHERLAND.

A Johnston woman faces multiple charges after police said she left her four children home alone while taking a trip to Europe. Erin Lee Macke, 30, is charged with four counts of child endangerment – substantial risk, and one count of transfer of pistol or revolver to a person under 21. Johnston police Lt. Tyler Tompkins told KCCI that Macke left her children ages 12, 12, 7 and 6 alone at home Sept. 20 while she traveled to Germany. Tompkins said the children were left alone for 24 hours before the police department and Iowa Department of Human Services received a tip and visited the children. The children told police, “Mom left them and left the country,” police said.

