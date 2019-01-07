Boner Fight January 7th, 2019

A St. George man whose fingerprints police say connect him to a burglary in the city said he didn’t commit the crime because he was high on methamphetamine that day and doesn’t normally burglarize or steal while on meth.

BONER CANDIDATE #2: POSSIBLE SEX ABUSE? I’D SAY PROBABLE.

Phoenix police are investigating possible sex abuse at a nursing facility after a female patient recently became pregnant and gave birth, KPHO reports.

Sources tell KPHO that the alleged victim has been a patient at the Hacienda HealthCare facility for at least a decade after a near-drowning incident left her in a vegetative state. That woman gave birth to a baby boy on Dec. 29. “None of the staff were aware that she was pregnant until she was pretty much giving birth,” a source familiar with the situation said.