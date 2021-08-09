Boner of the Day for August 9th, 2021

ROUND ONE
BONER CANDIDATE #1: FIRST OF ALL, I THINK THIS IS SUPPOSED TO BE A JOKE. SECOND OF ALL, IT ‘S REALLY NOT FUNNY.
A “concerned” Utah citizen wrote a letter to Spencer Cox requesting that the Governor change his last name.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: VIEWING NEW REAL ESTATE WHILE BLACK
Michigan police were called on Eric Brown, a black real estate agent who was showing a house.
BONER CANDIDATE #3: WELL COMRADE THAT WILL COME IN HANDY
A Russian man customizes his car to shoot flames out the headlights.
ROUND TWO
BONER CANDIDATE #1: CONGRATULATIONS. YOUR PRIZE IS BEING SUSPENDED FOR LIFE.
An Oregon man had his driver’s license suspended for life after being arrested for a DUI, reckless driving and fleeing the scene of an accident.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: I GOT SKULLS THAT NEED TO BE BLEACHED.
A large amount of hydrogen peroxide stored at a home in Nephi caught fire and caused an explosion.
BONER CANDIDATE #3: THAT SETTLES IT; RAND PAUL IS JUST NUTS
Rand Paul believes that the US is distributing the Delta variant throughout the country by using migrants from Mexico.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.