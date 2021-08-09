Boner of the Day for August 9th, 2021

ROUND ONE

BONER CANDIDATE #1: FIRST OF ALL, I THINK THIS IS SUPPOSED TO BE A JOKE. SECOND OF ALL, IT ‘S REALLY NOT FUNNY.

A “concerned” Utah citizen wrote a letter to Spencer Cox requesting that the Governor change his last name.

via NYPost

BONER CANDIDATE #2: VIEWING NEW REAL ESTATE WHILE BLACK

Michigan police were called on Eric Brown, a black real estate agent who was showing a house.

via NYTimes

BONER CANDIDATE #3: WELL COMRADE THAT WILL COME IN HANDY

A Russian man customizes his car to shoot flames out the headlights.

via UPI

ROUND TWO

BONER CANDIDATE #1: CONGRATULATIONS. YOUR PRIZE IS BEING SUSPENDED FOR LIFE.

An Oregon man had his driver’s license suspended for life after being arrested for a DUI, reckless driving and fleeing the scene of an accident.

via The Smoking Gun

BONER CANDIDATE #2: I GOT SKULLS THAT NEED TO BE BLEACHED.

A large amount of hydrogen peroxide stored at a home in Nephi caught fire and caused an explosion.

via Fox13

BONER CANDIDATE #3: THAT SETTLES IT; RAND PAUL IS JUST NUTS

Rand Paul believes that the US is distributing the Delta variant throughout the country by using migrants from Mexico.

via Comic Sands