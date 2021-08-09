Boners

Boner of the Day for August 9th, 2021

Posted on

ROUND ONE

BONER CANDIDATE #1: FIRST OF ALL, I THINK THIS IS SUPPOSED TO BE A JOKE. SECOND OF ALL, IT ‘S REALLY NOT FUNNY.

A “concerned” Utah citizen wrote a letter to Spencer Cox requesting that the Governor change his last name.

via NYPost

BONER CANDIDATE #2: VIEWING NEW REAL ESTATE WHILE BLACK

Michigan police were called on Eric Brown, a black real estate agent who was showing a house.

via NYTimes

BONER CANDIDATE #3: WELL COMRADE THAT WILL COME IN HANDY

A Russian man customizes his car to shoot flames out the headlights.

via UPI

 

 

 

ROUND TWO

BONER CANDIDATE #1: CONGRATULATIONS. YOUR PRIZE IS BEING SUSPENDED FOR LIFE.

An Oregon man had his driver’s license suspended for life after being arrested for a DUI, reckless driving and fleeing the scene of an accident.

via The Smoking Gun

BONER CANDIDATE #2: I GOT SKULLS THAT NEED TO BE BLEACHED.

A large amount of hydrogen peroxide stored at a home in Nephi caught fire and caused an explosion.

via Fox13

BONER CANDIDATE #3: THAT SETTLES IT; RAND PAUL IS JUST NUTS

Rand Paul believes that the US is distributing the Delta variant throughout the country by using migrants from Mexico.

via Comic Sands

 

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top