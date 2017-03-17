Boner of the Day for March 17th, 2017

A Florida bus driver was placed on paid administrative leave after being accused of voicing her opinions about a student. Violeta Jacobo, the driver, allegedly told a second-grader that he and his two moms were going to hell because of his parents’ same-sex relationship, according to The Ledger. Nathaly Encarnacion, the boy’s mother, claimed the Polk County School District ignored the incident after having Jacobo sign a policy advisory letter, The Ledger reported. Encarnacion’s community rallied behind her by creating a petition on change.org for the school to take disciplinary action against Jacobo.

An unidentified man broke into an Arizona mosque early Monday morning and ripped up copies of the Quran. The Islamic Center of Tucson wrote in a Facebook post that the man, seen in surveillance footage wearing a University of Arizona T-shirt, entered the mosque at about 3:30 a.m. Monday. “He ripped copies of the Qur’an and threw them around the prayer room before leaving the building,” the center wrote. “Thankfully no one was hurt.” “The camera footage leads us to believe the sole intent of this individual was to damage the center’s religious property,” the center wrote in another post. “The Tucson Police Department responded quickly. As always, they were kind, courteous, and thorough with their investigation.” The department’s Sgt. Kim Bay told Tucson News Now that police were searching for the man seen in surveillance footage. “There is no indication this was a hate crime,” Bay said, adding that the department wanted to question the man before speculating about his motives. “Although we are disheartened by this incident, we understand that this is an isolated incident,” the center wrote. “The ICT has been a part of the Tucson community since the late 1980’s and since then, the Tucson community has been kind, welcoming, and supportive.”

