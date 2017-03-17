Celebrity News for March 17th, 2017

Poll says Oprah would beat Trump in hypothetical election

Oprah Winfrey is beating President Trump in a hypothetical 2020 election, a new poll finds. Winfrey receives the support from 47 percent of registered voters, while Trump receives only 40 percent support, a new Public Policy Polling survey shows. Twelve percent of voters are unsure how they’d vote in the hypothetical match-up. The TV legend has an impressive favorability rating nationwide, with 49 percent having a favorable view of her, while only 33 percent view her unfavorably.

Justin Trudeau spotted ‘drinking real drinks’ with Bono

After Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saw a Broadway show with Ivanka Trump on Wednesday, he headed downtown to meet Bono. Spies saw the pol and the rocker at the Spotted Pig. “They arrived at 11 p.m. and took the lounge on the second floor rather than a private room,” said a witness, who added the two opted for booze and no food. “They stayed till late — they were drinking real drinks.” Trudeau received applause when he entered the West Village eatery, then hung around the front door chatting with fans while his Secret Service detail hung back. Said a male spy, “He had that Bill Clinton thing . . . I’m straight, and I had a crush on him!”

4 Million People Watched Rachel Maddow’s Trump Taxes Episode

About an hour and a half before “The Rachel Maddow Show” aired on Tuesday night, host Rachel Maddow sent out a tweet. The tax returns mentioned in the tweet were actually anonymously sent to tax expert and Pulitzer Prize winner David Cay Johnston, but that didn’t stop people from tuning into Maddow’s show. All told, 4.1 million people watched “The Rachel Maddow Show” on Tuesday night, including 1 million in the advertiser-friendly 18-to-49-year-old demographic, according to Vulture’s Joe Adalian.

Meek Mill reportedly charged with assault after airport scuffle

It’s been a bad week for Meek Mill. Not only is his ex Nicki Minaj topping the charts, but now the rapper, 29, has been charged with assault following an altercation at the St. Louis airport, according to TMZ. The website reports the incident occurred after an airport worker approached the “All Eyes on You” emcee and asked for a photo. Meek, whose real name is Robert Williams, apparently declined and a scuffle ensued. After airport police responded to the altercation, Meek and two airport workers were reportedly charged with misdemeanor assault. None of the men were arrested and were instead given a summons to appear in court instead.

Former ‘Power Rangers’ Star Ricardo Medina Jr. Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter

Ricardo Medina Jr., a former star of “Power Rangers Wild Force,” pleaded guilty on Thursday in the stabbing death of Joshua Sutter, the Los Angeles Court District Attorney’s Office announced. Medina “entered the plea to one felony count of voluntary manslaughter and admitted an allegation of using a sword in the killing,” the LA Court DA’s office said in a statement. The actor is facing up to six years in state prison for the crime. Sentencing is scheduled for March 30, according to the press release. Read More James Woods Sued For Misidentifying Trump Supporter Giving Nazi Salute on Twitter James Woods is still suing a dead man for defamation over a tweet that claimed Woods was a cocaine addict. Woods said that even though the man is now dead, he still wants the anonymous Twitter user doxxed. Ironically, Woods has now been slapped with a Twitter defamation suit of his own. What did Woods, a man who is definitely not addicted to cocaine, do? He misidentified the woman in a viral photo as a prominent Bernie Sanders supporter. Read More Kendall Jenner loses $200K in jewelry, suspects burglars Kendall Jenner is the latest member of the Kardashian clan targeted by burglars. Thieves allegedly stole $200,000 worth of jewelry from the supermodel’s Hollywood Hills home, law enforcement insiders told TMZ Thursday. Jenner, 21, is said to have left her residence around noon Wednesday and returned at 8 p.m. Upon entering her bedroom early Thursday, Jenner discovered some of her jewels were missing. Sources told the website she phoned authorities after hearing a noise, which led her to believe an intruder invaded her home. Following a search, cops did not find a trespasser on the premises. Read More Ellie Goulding reveals struggle with anxiety and panic attacks Ellie Goulding has opened up about her battle with anxiety and panic attacks in a personal essay for Well + Good. “My life completely changed when my career started taking off in 2010. I was thrilled, of course –sharing my music with the world was a dream I’d been working toward for years — but it was a lot all at once,” the 30-year-old singer explained. Goulding’s debut album, “Lights,” peaked at No. 21 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart in 2010. But as her star continued to rise, Goulding’s struggles only intensified. Read More Ed Sheeran’s Glastonbury Festival announcement is quite moo-ving The Glastonbury Festival is an incredibly big and legendary music festival held in the UK during a week in June. Some of the biggest artists in the world have headlined there, from the Arctic Monkeys to Jay-Z. And, coming in 2017, Ed Sheeran. The “Shape of You” singer announced he would be headlining the festival via Instagram Thursday, as he set up for his tour stop in Turin, Italy. His video was short but it did feature some pretty black and white background characters. Read More Get Hyped, Melissa McCarthy Is Going To Host ‘SNL’ “Saturday Night Live” announced its final four hosts for Season 42 on Thursday, and there’s one in particular who stands out. Melissa McCarthy, the world’s greatest Sean Spicer impersonator, is scheduled to host the show on May 13. The other three hosts will be Jimmy Fallon on April 15, Chris Pine on May 6 and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who will close out the season on May 20. With the final four episodes, “SNL” will be doing something it’s never done before: Airing the show live across the country. Read More