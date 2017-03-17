Boner Preview for March 17th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: SONNY….YOU ARE GOING TO HELL

A Florida bus driver was placed on paid administrative leave after being accused of voicing her opinions about a student. Violeta Jacobo, the driver, allegedly told a second-grader that he and his two moms were going to hell because of his parents’ same-sex relationship, according to The Ledger. Nathaly Encarnacion, the boy’s mother, claimed the Polk County School District ignored the incident after having Jacobo sign a policy advisory letter, The Ledger reported. Encarnacion’s community rallied behind her by creating a petition on change.org for the school to take disciplinary action against Jacobo. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: SHE NEEDED A RIDE

From soccer to nipple piercings, this coach apparently is available for both. Victor Gutierrez, 26, is accused of taking a 16-year-old girl he coached out of school to get her nipples pierced, according to Las Cruces Sun-News. The man not only paid for the teen’s nipple piercings, but also took pictures of the piercings, KRQE reported. Gutierrez is a club soccer coach as well as a coach at one of the high schools in New Mexico, according to WFLA. Under state law, minors are required to a have a parent or legal guardian present and written consent to get a piercing. Read More

Boner Candidate #3: DON’T HAVE HEROIN IN YOUR POCKET WHEN YOU GO TO COURT.

A Johnstown man faces felony charges after sheriff’s deputies said they found heroin in his pockets Wednesday while he was going through security at the Cambria County Courthouse. Eugene Ptomey Jr., 46, of 125 Singer St., is charged with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance and knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled or counterfeit substance by a person not registered. According to a police criminal complaint, Ptomey was arrested after he entered the courthouse and was subjected to a normal search. He was found to be in possession of 52 stamp bags of heroin. Officials said the heroin was packaged in a way that is typical of someone who is selling it. Ptomey was arrested and released.

Boner Candidate #4: I PANICKED.

Police officers in Florida said they found three hypodermic needles within arm’s reach of a toddler Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop. When a woman in the vehicle was asked how this could happen, she said she panicked when she saw the patrol car’s emergency lights and threw the needles in the backseat, according to a Boca Raton police report. Christine Maier, 31, of Okeechobee, told the officer it was a “panicked, stupid, mistake,” police said. She remained in the Palm Beach County Jail early Thursday on $3,000 bail on charges of child neglect and possession of drug equipment.

Boner Candidate #5: YOU KNOW WHAT IT’S LIKE TO GET THE WRONG TOPPINGS.

Djuan Bowers, 18, Tynerick Turner, 17, and a 16-year-old are each charged with 12 counts of aggravated assault, unlawful handgun possession and vehicle theft, police said. The shots were fired at the D.B. Todd Market from a white Honda Accord police said was reported stolen. A North Precinct undercover detective was conducting surveillance in the area and witnessed the gunfire at 2 p.m., police said. The detective followed the car to a house on 32nd Avenue North while calling for backup. The three teens in the vehicle were taken into custody. During interviews, one of the suspect’s allegedly stated the shots were directed at the market because the clerk had given them them the pizza with the incorrect toppings. Bowers and Turner are also charged with aggravated robbery for an alleged hold-up Feb. 20 in the 5300 block of Hickory Hollow Lane where a victim was robbed at gunpoint, police said. Seized during a search of the Honda were three handguns and one hydrocodone pill. Bowers is being held on a $50,000 bond. Turner and the 16-year-old are charged in juvenile court.

Boner Candidate #6: SEEEMS LIKE THERE IS EVERY INDICATION THIS WAS A HATE CRIME.

An unidentified man broke into an Arizona mosque early Monday morning and ripped up copies of the Quran. The Islamic Center of Tucson wrote in a Facebook post that the man, seen in surveillance footage wearing a University of Arizona T-shirt, entered the mosque at about 3:30 a.m. Monday. "He ripped copies of the Qur'an and threw them around the prayer room before leaving the building," the center wrote. "Thankfully no one was hurt." "The camera footage leads us to believe the sole intent of this individual was to damage the center's religious property," the center wrote in another post. "The Tucson Police Department responded quickly. As always, they were kind, courteous, and thorough with their investigation." The department's Sgt. Kim Bay told Tucson News Now that police were searching for the man seen in surveillance footage. "There is no indication this was a hate crime," Bay said, adding that the department wanted to question the man before speculating about his motives. "Although we are disheartened by this incident, we understand that this is an isolated incident," the center wrote. "The ICT has been a part of the Tucson community since the late 1980's and since then, the Tucson community has been kind, welcoming, and supportive." Read More