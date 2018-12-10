Boner (Round One and Two) for December 10, 2018

Read More

Several times a week, kung fu teacher Ren Ruzhi enters a ring to spar with a bovine opponent around five times his weight and capable of killing him. Ren’s mixing of martial arts and bullfighting worries his mother, but the 24-year-old has never been hurt. Besides, he says, grappling with a snorting bull is exciting. “It symbolizes the bravery of a man,” Ren told Reuters in Jiaxing in China’s eastern province of Zhejiang. Unlike Spain’s more famous sport, the Chinese variant of bullfighting involves no swords or gore but instead fuses the moves of wrestling with the skill and speed of kung fu to bring down beasts weighing up to 400 kg (882 lb). “Spanish bullfighting is more like a performance or a show,” said Hua Yang, a 41-year-old enthusiast who watched a bullfight during a visit to Spain. “This (the Chinese variety) is truly a contest pitting a human’s strength against a bull. There are a lot of skills involved and it can be dangerous.”

A Wisconsin man posed as a doctor and doled out medications — including a purported flu shot, Ritalin and amoxicillin — to unknowing patients, some of whom were diagnosed with schizophrenia, prosecutors allege. Kyle Grant Larsen, 32, billed himself as Dr. Kyle Ellis to unsuspecting men and women who visited his Medical Psychology of Wisconsin office on Wisconsin Avenue in Appleton, which he outfitted using equipment purchased from Craigslist or at a garage sale held by a retired chiropractor, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday and obtained by the Appleton Post-Courier. “He treated a number of different patients, according to the allegations in the criminal complaint, including giving someone what was reportedly a flu shot but unknown what was ultimately injected,” Outagamie County District Attorney Melinda Tempelis said Wednesday. “Some of these people had taken all of the medication so there’s nothing left, thereby potentially endangering their safety.”

A former Connecticut cemetery caretaker was cuffed Thursday in connection with the desecration of dozens of graves. Bridgeport police said they found piles of human bones, casket pieces and headstones chucked like trash into the woods around the Park City Cemetery to make way for the newly dead. They also found new graves stacked on top of old ones, separated by a new layer of dirt. Dale LaPrade, 64, who oversaw 57-acre grounds with her husband Daniel since the 1980s was charged with felony interference with a cemetery. Complaints from relatives, who estimated that more than 100 graves were either disinterred or had new remains buried on top of them, led police to search the cemetery in September. Following the gruesome discovery by detectives, a civil court judge ousted LaPrade from the cemetery last week. The cemetery was established in 1878 and it appears that many veterans’ gravesites were disturbed. One veteran’s gravestone was found in a garage. LaPrade was released on promise to appear in court Dec. 18. She didn’t return a call from The Post.