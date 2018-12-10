Amy Donaldson Sports for December 10, 2018

College football: Teams are getting ready for their bowl games, but there was some news:

Weber State lost to the Main Black Bears in the FCS quarterfinals, 23-18. They had four interceptions and -1 yard rushing against Maine’s defense.

https://www.deseretnews.com/article/900045633/it-hurts-weber-state-wildcats-fall-to-maine-black-bears-23-18-lose-in-quarterfinals-for-2nd-straight-season.html

USU hires, well, re-hires, Gary Andersen: https://www.deseretnews.com/article/900045786/some-encores-succeed-others-fail-but-usus-gary-andersen-is-far-ahead-of-where-he-began.html

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray won the Heisman this weekend. He edged out Alabama’s QB Tua Tagvailoa, with Ohio State’s QB, Dwayne Haskins finishing third. Oklahoma becomes the first school with back-to-back QB winners, and the fifth overall with back-to-back winners.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/kyler-murray-oklahoma-wins-heisman-trophy-today-2018-12-08/

Interestingly, 4th ranked Oklahoma will play top-ranked Alabama in the FBS playoffs’ semifinal on Dec. 29.

Murray was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in June and he signed with them. He’s participate in spring training in 2019.

In the NFL, Miami used a desperation play, now dubbed the Miami Miracle, to beat New England 34-33. They call the play “Boise” because it came from Boise’s 2007 Fiesta Bowl playbook.

Video: At their own 20-ish yard line, eight seconds left, trailing 33-28, Miami does this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uiz87A3RpEw

Story: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article222873205.html

Other scores:

Bears 15, Rams 6

Kansas City 27, Ravens 24 (OT)

Saints 28 Buccaneers 14

Chargers 26, Bengals 21

Cowboys 29, Eagles 23 (OT)

The Utah Jazz (13-14) lost to the Spurs, 110-97, a team they beat by 34 points five days ago. Next up: at Oklahoma City

https://www.deseretnews.com/article/900045796/jazz-get-a-whipping-from-same-spurs-team-they-beat-by-34-a-few-days-earlier.html

BYU women’s volleyball swept Texas to advance to the final four, in Minneapolis, for the first time in school history. Copper Hills star Roni Jones-Perry was the MVP of the regional.

https://www.deseretnews.com/article/900045728/byu-womens-volleyball-team-sweeps-texas-to-win-region-advance-to-national-semifinals.html

Utah women’s basketball beat BYU 78-67, while the Utah men lost to BYU 74-59

Men’s story: https://www.deseretnews.com/article/900045776/byu-enjoys-big-bounce-back-week-with-emerys-return-wins-over-usu-utah.html

Women’s story: https://www.deseretnews.com/article/900045759/megan-huff-leads-utah-to-victory-over-byu-with-physical-mental-toughness-as-ute-freshman-continues-to-shine.html

Utah State men beat Weber State men 76-67 in the Beehive Classic.

https://www.deseretnews.com/article/900045688/utah-states-defense-leads-to-big-win-over-weber-state-at-the-beehive-classic.html

Skyline junior Thomas Boyden earned All-American honors in cross country at the Footlocker National meet Saturday where he finished 13th.

https://www.deseretnews.com/article/900045738/skyline-junior-earns-all-american-honors-at-footlocker-national-cross-country-meet.html

Amy’s Column: Is about a boxing legend who was honored in Salt Lake City Friday night, and it will be online Monday mid-day at www.deseretnews.comor by following @adonsports