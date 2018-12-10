Bill Frost on TV for December 10, 2018

G.G. Allin: All In the Family (Documentary, Thursday Dec 13, Showtime)

All about the controversial (and now dead) punk shock-rocker you’ve never heard of. NOT for the family.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale (Special, Friday Dec 14, Netflix)

Sabrina puts the Satan back in Santa for a spooky holiday special!

Pete Holmes: Dirty Clean (Standup Special, Saturday Dec 15, HBO)

The guy who stars as an unsuccessful comic in Crashing gets his own quite-successful HBO special. Meta?

Springsteen on Broadway (Special, Sunday Dec 16, Netflix)

The Boss grumbles acoustic versions of his hits at an intimate audience. The splash zone was not harmed during this filming.