Boner Fight for December 10, 2018

BONER CANDIDATE #1: I GUESS HE WON’T BE GETTING THE JOB.
A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly stole two pairs of sneakers from a department store – minutes after interviewing for a job there. Deputies in Hernando County arrested Dominick Breedlove and charged him with retail theft after the incident Wednesday afternoon at a Kohl’s store in Spring Hill, located north of Tampa. According to NBC affiliate WFLA-TV, 24-year-old Breedlove went into the store shortly after the interview and started looking at a Nike display for women’s shoes that did not have security tags. Breedlove left the store and later returned with a bag from a previous trip. A lost prevention officer called the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office after seeing Breedlove put the sneakers, worth a combined $150, inside the bag and leaving the store. Officers arrested Breedlove on the way to his car, where he told deputies that he had planned to gift the shoes to his mother. Breedlove was booked into jail with a $500 bond. Needless to say, he did not get the job, the sheriff’s office said.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: THEY DIDN’T NEED THEM OLD BONES NO MORE.
A former Connecticut cemetery caretaker was cuffed Thursday in connection with the desecration of dozens of graves. Bridgeport police said they found piles of human bones, casket pieces and headstones chucked like trash into the woods around the Park City Cemetery to make way for the newly dead. They also found new graves stacked on top of old ones, separated by a new layer of dirt. Dale LaPrade, 64, who oversaw 57-acre grounds with her husband Daniel since the 1980s was charged with felony interference with a cemetery. Complaints from relatives, who estimated that more than 100 graves were either disinterred or had new remains buried on top of them, led police to search the cemetery in September. Following the gruesome discovery by detectives, a civil court judge ousted LaPrade from the cemetery last week. The cemetery was established in 1878 and it appears that many veterans’ gravesites were disturbed. One veteran’s gravestone was found in a garage. LaPrade was released on promise to appear in court Dec. 18. She didn’t return a call from The Post.
