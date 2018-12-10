Geek News on the Radio for December 10, 2018

Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse

Avenger: Endgame Most Views in 24 hrs Across All Platforms

With the Marvel fandom’s anticipation leading up to “Avengers: Endgame,” it’s no surprise that the trailer drop set a new record for most views in its first 24 hours. The “Avengers: Endgame” trailer was viewed 289 million times in its first 24 hours, after it was released around 5 a.m. PT Friday, according to Marvel Studios. That blasted past the previous record of 230 million views, set a little over a year ago by the studio’s “Avengers: Infinity War.” Behind that was Disney’s “The Lion King” teaser, which racked up 224.6 million views. The views for the “Avengers: Endgame” trailer were tabulated across multiple platforms, including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. “Avengers: Endgame,” the fourth Avengers movie and the sequel to “Infinity War,” is set to hit theaters April 26, 2019.

Avengers: Endgame trailer

James Gunn’s Brightburn Trailer

Black Panther Earns Historic Golden Globe Nomination

“Black Panther” is looking like the answer to Hollywood’s prayers as the industry embarks on awards season, adding blockbuster sizzle to an annual ritual that has been reluctant to acknowledge its costume-clad box-office stars. With its latest accolades — a Golden Globe nomination as outstanding drama on Thursday, and recognition from the American Film Institute’s annual 10-best list — the next hurdle would be the Academy Awards, which would represent a breakthrough for superhero movies. Already the third-highest-grossing movie of all time in the US, behind only “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Avatar” in non-adjusted dollars, the Ryan Coogler-directed movie has been a huge hit for Marvel and its parent company, Disney. Its success has represented a significant cultural milestone, as a theatrical blockbuster with a predominantly black cast and director.

DC Announces Plastic Man movie

Classic DC Comics hero Plastic Man is getting the big-screen treatment. Up-and-coming screenwriter Amanda Idoko has been hired to pen the script for what will be a comedic action-adventure for Warner Bros. Bob Shaye, the former co-founder of New Line turned producer, will executive produce. Plastic Man wasn’t initially a DC character, having been created by Jack Cole for Quality Comics in 1941. When Quality went under in 1956, DC bought many of the characters, Plastic Man among them.

