Boner (Round One and Two) for July 11th, 2018

Round One

Boner Candidate #1: PATRIOTISM WILL NOT BE ALLOWED HERE SIR.

An Air Force veteran was forced to sell his home after his HOA fined him for the American flag he hung outside his residence. (iStock) A former Air Force air traffic controller said he was forced to sell his home after his Home Owners Association fined him for the American flag he hung in a flower pot outside of his residence. Larry Murphree lived in the Tides Condominium Association, a community for individuals 55 and older located in Sweetwater, Fla., since it opened, the Washington Post reported Monday. One day he received a letter from the HOA at the building which told him to take down the flag placed in a flower pot on his porch.

Boner Candidate #2: GOOD FOR HER. SHE RECOGNIZES A BONER CANDIDATE WHEN SHE SEES ONE.

Maude Gorman gave up her title as Miss Plymouth County in Massachusetts after a skit at the statewide pageant last month made fun of the #MeToo movement. Maude Gorman, who recently gave up her title as Miss Plymouth County, spoke at Six Flags New England in May for the opening of a new roller coaster.CreditMaude Gorman. A beauty pageant winner gave up her title this month after a skit at the Miss Massachusetts competition mocked the #MeToo movement. The contestant, Maude Gorman, who was named as this year’s Miss Plymouth County, said she was offended when a skit performed at the recent statewide pageant poked fun at the Miss America Organization for getting rid of its swimsuit competition. Ms. Gorman, 24, was raped as a teenager and has been an outspoken advocate for victims of sexual assault.

Boner Candidate #3: HARASSMENT, NOT COUNTER PROTEST….HARASSMENT.

From Texas to New York to Utah, students continue to hold rallies and town halls calling for new gun regulations after repeated mass shootings. It is a political movement sparked by the massacre of 17 people at a Florida high school in February. Now, an owner of a Utah online gun marketplace has taken the company’s military-style armored vehicle on the road, following these students and holding counter-rallies. That includes urging its members to attend a March for Our Lives town hall in Salt Lake County this weekend, which is led by some of the Parkland, Fla., victims. Bryan Melchior, a co-owner of the Utah Gun Exchange, is now on the Gulf Coast in Florida, staging to attend town halls organized by the Parkland teenagers. So far the pro-gun group at these events has been limited to Melchior and his seven traveling companions, though they urge supporters to attend any event intended to push for new gun restrictions.

Round Two

Boner Candidate #1: I AM A COUNCILWOMAN, HOW DARE YOU SIR. HOW DARE YOU.

Huron City Councilwoman Carol Fowler allegedly bit down on a corrections officer’s thumb during her booking process. (Atchison County Sheriff’s Office). A local Kansas lawmaker is facing felony charges after she allegedly bit a corrections officer’s thumb so hard, she broke a bone. Huron City Councilwoman Carol Fowler, 48, was taken into custody June 29 after failing to appear for a warrant, KSHB reported. Police allegedly had to use stun guns because she was fighting back, kicking and scratching, the Kansas City Star added. On July 2, while in custody, Fowler refused to follow booking process instructions and when Atchison County Jail staff tried to remove her jewelry and personal items, she bit down on one of the officer’s thumb, breaking the bone, Sheriff Jack Laurie told the Atchison Globe.

Boner Candidate #2: I DO NOT, I REPEAT, DO NOT DRINK WHILE DRIVING

Earle Stevens Jr. told investigators he wasn’t drinking while driving. Instead, he was downing bourbon only while stopped at traffic signals and stop signs. Stevens’s explanation, however, didn’t keep him out of jail on a DUI charge following a June 27 incident in Vero Beach, an arrest affidavit states. Indian River County sheriff’s officials went to a McDonald’s in the 700 block of South U.S. 1 in Vero Beach for a possible disturbance. A woman said a vehicle behind her in the drive-thru kept striking her rear bumper. She pointed to a vehicle driven by Stevens, 69, of Vero Beach. Stevens said he’s never had a valid Florida driver’s license. Deputies noticed he did have an open bottle of liquor in a brown paper bag in the passenger seat.

Boner Candidate #3: ONCE AGAIN, PUERTO RICO IS PART OF THE U.S.

An officer with the Forest Preserve District of Cook County Police Department appeared to keep his distance while a man harassed a woman over her Puerto Rican flag shirt in a northern Chicago park. Caught on video last month, an Illinois police officer appears to ignore a woman’s pleas for help as a man harasses her over a Puerto Rican flag shirt. The governor of Puerto Rico himself stepped in on Monday, demanding that the officer — currently under investigation — be fired. “I am appalled, shocked and disturbed by the officer’s behavior,” Gov. Ricardo A. Rosselló said on Twitter on Monday. “He failed to de-escalate the situation and therefore did not ensure a citizen’s safety.