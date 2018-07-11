Twenty One Pilots Release New Music!

And Announce ‘Banditos’ Tour

After weeks of speculation and (us biting our tongues because we really knew all along), there is a new Twenty One Pilots single, album, and TOUR!

First, the new single “Jumpsuit” is out now! We are featuring it all day, too! Jon Smith is going to play it every 21 minutes, then Todd Nuke ‘Em and Corey O’Brien will feature it every hour at :21 after. Here is the video!

The new album will be called Trench, and will be released October 5th!

They posted a bonus song from that album called “Nico and the Niners.”

And finally, they are coming to Vivint Smart Home Arena on November 13th! You can get all the details about that here.