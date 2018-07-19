Boner (Round One and Two) for July 19th, 2018

Round One

Boner Candidate #1: FRONT RUNNER IS NOT PORN HUB.

Outrage erupted on a FrontRunner train Tuesday night when a Utah Transit Authority employee confronted a group of women who had shared an on-board restroom, asking if they were “putting [tampons] into each other,” a video shows. UTA spokesman Carl Arky said the transit agency became aware of the video Wednesday morning. The employee has been placed on paid leave while UTA’s human resources department investigates, Arky said. The five women were headed to Tuesday’s Twilight Concert in Ogden when Camille Hoerner and her friend went to the train’s restroom together because only one of them had menstrual supplies, Hoerner said. “Someone started shaking on the door and yelling, ‘Only one at a time!'” Hoerner said. “We got out and didn’t see anybody. It kind of scared us.”

Boner Candidate #2: JUST BECAUSE YOU’RE A KID DOESN’T MEAN YOU CAN STEAL.

A Texas restaurant has taken to social media to call out customers who reportedly took a cash tip left by a previous patron. Our Place Restaurant in Mansfield, Texas, has used Facebook in the past to shame customers who walk out on their bill or steal tips from waitresses into giving back the stolen funds. And it seems to work, for the most part. “That’s the only tool we have to catch those people. So we’re going to use it. It’s not okay, but we’ll give you the benefit of the doubt to make it right,” he said to FOX4. “Our rule is if you come pay for it today or the next day, we’ll take the video off.” And just because you order off the kid’s menu does not exempt you from the strict rule as evidenced by Our Place Restaurant’s most recent public shaming.

Read More

Boner Candidate #3: WHAT WILL I DO IF I CAN’T CALL HER A SLUT?

A congressman from Minnesota once said on a radio show that political correctness has unfairly hindered him from calling women “sluts,” according to a report on Wednesday. Rep. Jason Lewis, a Republican from the Minneapolis suburb of Burnsville, hosted a radio program – the “Jason Lewis Show” – from 2009 to 2014, CNN reported. “But it used to be that women were held to a little bit of a higher standard. We required modesty from women,” he said in a March 2012 episode. Lewis’ campaign manager Becky Alery brushed off the “slut” comment in a statement to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune: “This has all been litigated before, and as Rep. Lewis has said time and time again, it was his job to be provocative while on the radio.”“Now, are we beyond those days where a woman can behave as a slut, but you can’t call her a slut?”

Read More

Round Two

Boner Candidate #1: HOLOCAUST DENIERS DESERVE A VOICE.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he won’t scrub fake news from the site, but will just try to limit its spread by moving it lower on the News Feed. (Francois Mori/AP) Facebook is no safe space. Hoax peddlers, fake news barons, Sandy Hook truthers and Holocaust deniers are welcome to post their bile on the social media platform, billionaire CEO Mark Zuckerberg told tech journal Recode on Wednesday, because banning them would be counter to “giving people a voice.” During a 90-minute interview with editor-at-large Kara Swisher, the tech titan defended his company’s decision to allow what most consider hate speech to remain on Facebook. Wednesday afternoon defended his company’s decision to allow such groups to remain on Facebook, saying he does not believe his company should be responsible for removing questionable content because it can not determine whether a post’s intention is to mislead.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: HOMOSEXUALIZED. JEWDY-IZED. I TELL IT LIKE IT IS.

Christian broadcaster and conspiracy theorist Rick Wiles is back with even more rightwing lunacy. This time, he’s claiming MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow, an out lesbian, will lead a coup against President Donald Trump. Even worse, it’s in a few hours and we’re gonna have to throw together an outfit at the last minute. What’s black and goes with decapitation? “America, you’ve been homosexualized. You’ve been Jewdy-ized. I’m just telling it how it is,” Wiles told viewers. “She was spewing out, last night, calls for revolution. She was telling the left, ‘Take a deep breath, we’re at the moment, it’s coming, we’re almost there, we’re going to remove him from the White House.’ We’re about 72 hours — possibly 72 hours — from a coup. “Be prepared that you’re going to turn on the television and see helicopters hovering over the roof of the White House with men clad in black rappelling down ropes, entering into the White House. Be prepared for a shoot out in the White House as Secret Service agents shoot commandos coming in to arrest President Trump.”

Read More

Boner Candidate #3: I AM PARTYING HARD.

A Millersburg man is being investigated for open lewdness after troopers were called to investigate a naked man walking down the road, state police said. Clayton Coleman, 23, was in the area of Tarry Hill Road, Upper Paxton Township at 2:29 a.m. July 13, police said. As troopers arrived, Coleman was standing on the road naked, police said. He informed them he was “partying hard” and that’s why he was naked. Troopers learned Coleman had active warrants out of Dauphin County and was under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances. Coleman was taken into custody and transported to Dauphin County Prison, with charges pending.

Read More