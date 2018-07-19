Geek News on the Radio for July 19th, 2018

New OVERLORD Trailer!

Project Blue Book trailer goes all-in on UFOs for History

Look! Up in the sky! It isn’t a bird or a plane. It’s probably a UFO, at least if you’re watching History’s upcoming Project Blue Book drama series. The series, which was inspired by real UFO studies conducted by the US Air Force starting in the early 1950s, debuts on the History channel this winter. But a first-look trailer shows off its cast, which includes Game of Thrones’ Aidan Gillen as Dr. Allen Hynek and Neal McDonough, who plays Damien Darhk in Legends of Tomorrow, as Gen. James Harding. Hynek, a real historical figure, was a scientific adviser for the Air Force’s UFO work.

Read More

‘The Dark Knight’ Set for 10th Anniversary Imax Re-Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Warner Bros. Pictures has set Christopher Nolan’s 2008 superhero sequel “The Dark Knight” for a re-release in four select Imax theaters to celebrate the film’s 10th anniversary, Variety has learned. Venues in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Toronto will host the film for a limited one-week engagement beginning Friday, Aug. 24. Nolan and Oscar-winning cinematographer Wally Pfister pioneered the use of Imax70mm photography in feature filmmaking on the production, marking “The Dark Knight” as the first major feature to utilize Imax cameras. Nolan had previously tested the possibilities of the format’s massive scale and increased resolution with an Imax digital remastering of “Batman Begins.”

Read More