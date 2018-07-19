New Muse! “Something Human”

And a new album is coming in November
Muse released a very uplifting and different-sounding song compared to their last single. “Something Human” moves away, albeit somewhat, from the pulsating, electronic sound of “Dig Down” and “Thought Contagion” and finds a heart in acoustic guitar and tribal beats.
Coincidentally, the video for Something Human was directed by Lance Drake, who also directed the band’s video for “Dig Down” and “Thought Contagion” picks up the new track even more with an 80s theme.
A new album is expected this November.
