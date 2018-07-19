Boner Fight for July 19th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: FRONT RUNNER IS NOT PORN HUB.

Outrage erupted on a FrontRunner train Tuesday night when a Utah Transit Authority employee confronted a group of women who had shared an on-board restroom, asking if they were “putting [tampons] into each other,” a video shows. UTA spokesman Carl Arky said the transit agency became aware of the video Wednesday morning. The employee has been placed on paid leave while UTA’s human resources department investigates, Arky said. The five women were headed to Tuesday’s Twilight Concert in Ogden when Camille Hoerner and her friend went to the train’s restroom together because only one of them had menstrual supplies, Hoerner said. “Someone started shaking on the door and yelling, ‘Only one at a time!’” Hoerner said. “We got out and didn’t see anybody. It kind of scared us.”

Boner Candidate #2: HOMOSEXUALIZED. JEWDY-IZED. I TELL IT LIKE IT IS.

Christian broadcaster and conspiracy theorist Rick Wiles is back with even more rightwing lunacy. This time, he’s claiming MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow, an out lesbian, will lead a coup against President Donald Trump. Even worse, it’s in a few hours and we’re gonna have to throw together an outfit at the last minute. What’s black and goes with decapitation? “America, you’ve been homosexualized. You’ve been Jewdy-ized. I’m just telling it how it is,” Wiles told viewers. “She was spewing out, last night, calls for revolution. She was telling the left, ‘Take a deep breath, we’re at the moment, it’s coming, we’re almost there, we’re going to remove him from the White House.’ We’re about 72 hours — possibly 72 hours — from a coup. “Be prepared that you’re going to turn on the television and see helicopters hovering over the roof of the White House with men clad in black rappelling down ropes, entering into the White House. Be prepared for a shoot out in the White House as Secret Service agents shoot commandos coming in to arrest President Trump.”

